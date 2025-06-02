CM Maryam meets OPF MD, discusses reforms

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Jun 02 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif held a meeting with Managing Director of the Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) Afzaal Bhatti to discuss key initiatives aimed at addressing the concerns of overseas Pakistanis.

During the meeting, it was decided to appoint dedicated focal persons for overseas Pakistanis in the Chief Minister’s Office, the Chief Secretary’s Office, and the Inspector General of Police’s Office. These focal persons will play a proactive and effective role in resolving issues faced by overseas Pakistanis.

The CM emphasized the need to revitalize the Overseas Pakistanis Commission Punjab and directed that immediate steps be taken to make the commission more active and responsive. She further instructed all government departments and district administrations to address the concerns of overseas Pakistanis on a priority basis.

Afzaal Bhatti gave a comprehensive briefing on the challenges being faced by overseas Pakistanis from Punjab, including matters related to OPF housing societies and educational institutions. He also highlighted long-standing administrative issues that require urgent attention.

CM Maryam Nawaz issued clear directives for the prompt resolution of these problems and reaffirmed her government’s unwavering commitment to the welfare of overseas Pakistanis. “Our overseas brothers and sisters are a valuable asset to the nation, and the government is taking every possible step to ensure their issues are addressed promptly,” she stated.

Afzaal Bhatti also congratulated the Chief Minister on the success of Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos, and expressed strong support from overseas Pakistanis for the government and Pakistan Army. He noted that overseas communities around the world celebrated Pakistan’s victory in the war against India with great enthusiasm.