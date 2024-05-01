CM Maryam meets Governor KP

LAHORE, May 01 (APP):God willing, Punjab will continue to play the role of a big brother for other provinces, said Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif in a meeting with the Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali.

She added,”Joint efforts with the other federating units will take Pakistan out of the current vortex of difficulties.”

Both leaders discussed issues related to the promotion of inter-provincial coordination, and cooperation in different fields.

Governor KP Haji Ghulam Ali said, ”Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s dedication to serve the people of Punjab is commendable.”

Senator Pervaiz Rashid, Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, and other officers concerned attended the meeting.