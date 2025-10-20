CM Maryam disburses cash, ATM cards among flood victims

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Oct 20 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Monday formally launched the Flood Rehabilitation Programme 2025 in flood-affected areas across the province.

During her visit to Depalpur, one of the worst flood affected areas, the CM personally inaugurated the programme by distributing Rs.50,000 cash assistance and ATM cards to each flood-affected family, said a handout issued here.

In a single day, Rs.960 million were disbursed among 500 flood victims in Tehsil Depalpur as part of the initiative. She directed that flood victims be seated in the front rows during the ceremony and joined them to demonstrate solidarity and compassion.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif assured flood victims that their home reconstruction process would be expedited and personally inquired about their losses and the ongoing survey work. In a symbolic gesture of empathy, she assisted elderly women Noor Bibi and Zainab Bibi through the biometric process and handed them cash and ATM cards herself.

At the Punjab Bank’s Flood Disbursement Camp, she reviewed the arrangements made for the victims, including the provision of food, cold drinks, juices, and shaded waiting areas.

Earlier, the CM was briefed in Okara about the province-wide flood damage assessment and relief efforts. Officials informed her that 73 percent of the damage survey had been completed, with full completion expected in the coming weeks. The briefing revealed that Punjab Bank ATM cards allow withdrawals up to Rs.300,000 within 24 hours (Rs.100,000 per transaction), while other banks permit Rs.100,000 daily withdrawals.

Authorities informed the chief minister that 147 villages and 17,313 individuals in Okara district were severely affected, with 919 mud houses completely destroyed and 655 partially damaged. They added that 691 permanent houses were fully destroyed and 365 partially damaged due to floods in Rivers Sutlej and Ravi. Approximately 80,592 acres of agricultural land were affected, resulting in the loss of livestock as well.

The CM was informed that flood surveys had been completed in 45 villages of Tehsil Okara, 94 villages of Tehsil Depalpur, and 8 villages of Tehsil Renala Khurd, while 71,033 victims had opened accounts in the Bank of Punjab for direct cash assistance. Province-wide, flood surveys were underway in 4,754 villages across 72 tehsils of 27 districts, with 3,474 villages already surveyed and 446,697 survey entries recorded.

The briefing further noted that the recent floods had affected 1,217,347 acres of land and 131,309 houses across Punjab. As many as 5,805 large animals and 2,097 small livestock were lost. A total of 231,791 entries had been verified by Deputy Commissioners, while 103,716 were cross-checked and validated by NADRA, PLRA, and the Livestock Department.

CM Maryam Nawaz emphasized that the entire relief process was being executed with complete transparency, accountability, and compassion, ensuring that every deserving family receives timely assistance for rebuilding their lives.