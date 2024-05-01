CM Maryam condemns terrorists attack on suburban Jhangi Checkpost in Taunsa

LAHORE, May 01 (APP):Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif strongly condemned terrorists attack on a suburban Jhangi Checkpost in Taunsa and commended the police personnel for boldly foiling the terrorists attack.

The Chief Minister paid rich tributes to the police team in repulsing the terrorists onslaught along with giving a befitting reply to their assault.

She directed to provide best treatment facilities to the injured police personnel. The CM expressed her firm resolve to eliminate the menace of terrorism once and for all.