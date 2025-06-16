CM Maryam chairs 27th cabinet meeting, approves historic development-oriented budget

LAHORE, Jun 16 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif chaired the 27th meeting of the provincial cabinet on Monday, where a historic, zero-tax, and development-focused budget for fiscal year 2025–26 was formally approved.

Addressing the cabinet, the CM said, “Public funds are a sacred trust of the people, and we are accountable to Allah Almighty.” She emphasized that the new budget reflects her government’s vision of transparency, service delivery, and accelerated development.

CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif stated that Punjab has presented a record Rs 740 billion surplus budget, despite complying with IMF conditions, and declared a province-wide development emergency. “We are not only giving a zero-tax budget but also the largest development budget in Punjab’s history. Last year’s development spending was a record, and this year, we will surpass even that,” she said.

The CM said 100 new and innovative development programs had been launched, while 700 roads were under construction. The government aims to construct and expand 12,000 kilometers of roads, an unprecedented milestone. She noted that no previous administration had allocated such a massive budget for health and education. “Free medicines will be available in all government healthcare facilities, and we are on track to provide essential facilities in public schools across the province this year,” she added.

CM Maryam also praised the province-wide cleanliness campaign carried out during Eid and reiterated that her government will focus on expanding the tax net instead of raising tax rates. She announced the minimum wage has been fixed at Rs 40,000 per month and emphasized the need to digitize the wage system for improved transparency and accountability.

The CM shared that Punjab’s local debt burden has been reduced by a record 94 percent, citing it as a clear reflection of financial discipline and effective governance. She underlined that every rupee spent will be accounted for and all progress will be transparently presented in the Punjab Assembly. “Thanks to e-tendering and transparent procedures, not a single scandal has surfaced,” she noted.

CM Maryam Nawaz appreciated the tireless efforts of Senior Minister and Minister for Planning and Development Marriyum Aurangzeb, who worked through the night to finalize the budget. She also lauded the Chief Secretary and the entire cabinet team for their dedication, mentioning that PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif had also expressed his appreciation.

Earlier, the Finance Minister and the Planning Minister gave a comprehensive briefing on the budget, highlighting key allocations and outlining the government’s vision for sustainable, inclusive growth and public welfare.