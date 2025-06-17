CM Maryam calls for urgent action on desertification and drought

LAHORE, Jun 17 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has called for immediate and sustained efforts to protect land and natural resources, stressing that “land is not an inheritance, but a trust for future generations.”

In her message on the World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought, the CM warned that the unchecked effects of climate change, deforestation, and growing water scarcity are rapidly eroding agricultural capacity and degrading soil fertility across Punjab. “Drought is not just a layer of sand, it is the signal of a looming environmental crisis,” she said.

Underscoring her government’s commitment to environmental protection, the CM announced that the Punjab government has allocated special funds in the 2025–26 budget for geotagging water-stressed areas. She further said that new filtration plants will be installed and existing ones repaired to ensure access to clean water across the province.

CM Maryam Nawaz highlighted Punjab’s leadership in climate action, noting the introduction of Pakistan’s first comprehensive Climate Policy, aimed at addressing the challenges posed by environmental degradation.

She also reaffirmed the government’s resolve to expand the Plant for Pakistan campaign, which is focused on greening barren lands. “Every tree is a symbol of life in drought-hit regions. We will not let the earth suffocate, changing our habits is the only way to change the environment,” she added.