CM Maryam attends grand ceremony of 9 educational boards

LAHORE, Oct 02 (APP):Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif attended a prestigious ceremony held at Home Economics University to honour 408 position holders of 9 educational boards across the province.

The event showcased the provincial government’s strong commitment to recognize academic excellence and encouraging young talent. She received a warm welcome upon her arrival at the event, where Queen Mary College music band performed in her honour. Students of the university presented her a traditional shawl and paintings as a gesture of appreciation.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif in a heartwarming gesture, personally went to position holders to congratulate them. A record cash prize worth Rs 173.8 million was awarded to the distinguished students from nine educational boards across Punjab. First position holders were awarded Rs 63 million, second position holders were awarded Rs 40.8 million and third position holders were awarded Rs. 29.2 million cash prizes. First position holders were given Rs 5 lakh each, a medal and a commendation certificate. Second position holders received Rs 3 lakh each, a medal and a commendation certificate. Third position holders received Rs 1 lakh each, a medal and a commendation certificate.

On Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s directions, Guard of Honour was presented to the distinguished students by a smartly dressed contingent of Punjab Police, further elevating grandeur of the event. A particularly emotional moment came when the audience responded with enthusiastic applause at the mention of a Christian teacher’s Muslim student winning a position and vice versa symbolizing interfaith harmony and true spirit of unity in Punjab’s education system. The cultural segment of the event included soul-stirring performances as GC University Lahore’s Music Society presented poetry of Allama Iqbal. Students from Government Girls Colleges (Wahdat Colony and Cooper Road) performed Sufi poetry. Government College Gulberg’s Music Society sang the national anthem and patriotic songs.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif also expressed her affection and encouragement to those students who recited verses from the Holy Quran and presented Naats. Hafiz Ali Hamza was acknowledged for his recitation of Holy Quran, while Khadija Abdul Razzaq received appreciation for reciting Naat. The event was a celebration of merit, diversity and bright future of Punjab, as envisioned by the incumbent Punjab government.