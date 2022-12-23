CM Mahmood launches second phase of ‘Insaf Rozgar Scheme’

PESHAWAR, Dec 23 (APP): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Friday launched the second phase of ‘Insaf Rozgar Scheme’ with a total cost of Rs 700 million.

Under the scheme, interest free loans ranging from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 million rupees will be provided to the jobless people of newly merged districts.

People between the age 18-50 years, who are permanent residents of the newly merged districts, are eligible to apply for the loan.

Briefing the participants on the ‘Insaf Rozgar Scheme’, Bank of Khyber Managing Director said that the first phase was launched in June 2020 with a cost of Rs 1.1 billion. In the first phase, 4,576 jobless people had been provided with interest free loans enabling them to start their own business.

He further said that the scheme proved as the most feasible and result oriented initiative of the provincial government adding that 90 percent recovery of the loans, provided in the first phase, had been made.

Under the second phase of the scheme, additional 3,000 jobless people would get interest free loans for starting their own business.

The chief minister extended his heartiest felicitations to the relevant stakeholders on the successful completion of the first phase as well as launching of the second phase of ‘Insaf Rozgar Scheme.’

He said, “The scheme is undoubtedly a poor friendly initiative of the provincial government which has resulted in providing self-employment opportunities to the jobless citizens of the merged areas.”

“The KP government has gone all out to create employment opportunities in the province with special focus on newly merged tribal areas”, he added.

Mahmood Khan reiterated, “The top most priority of his government is to address the longstanding deprivations of tribal people. Despite numerous challenges, work on welfare and developmental activities are in full swing in the merged districts.”

“On completion of the ongoing projects, these people will feel a positive change in their lifestyle,” he said.