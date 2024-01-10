CM lays foundation stone of GOR-9 project at DHA phase 9

LAHORE, Jan 10 (APP):Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi laid the foundation stone of GOR-9 project at DHA Phase 9, here on Wednesday.

A total of 29 houses would be established for the officers of the Punjab government at GOR-9 and for this purpose 56 kanals of land has been allocated.

Addressing the ceremony of laying the foundation stone of GOR-9, the CM stated, “Earlier, we laid the foundation stone for the construction of residences of low ranked government employees, and today laid the foundation stone for the construction of official residences.”

The government employees have to wait for a long time in order to acquire their residences, he said. “We are striving that the officers should not have to wait for their residences” he added. Mohsin Naqvi apprised that 29 houses are going to be constructed in GOR-9. Hopefully, the residences would be built before the stipulated 15 months timeline. “We are making a consultation jointly with the Chief Secretary for establishing one main GOR near the Mall Road so that the shortage of official residences can be fulfilled” he said.

He said the problems increase manifold due to non-allocation of houses for the staff members and government officers, apprising that concrete measures would be taken with regard to shortage of residences in coming 10 to 15 days. High-Tech design smart houses are being built in GOR-9, he apprised. The problem of residences would be resolved with the establishment of GOR-9, he added.

Mohsin Naqvi stated that he is coming from Children Hospital, 36 children have died due to Pneumonia from 1st January to 9th January. Most of the children who died due to Pneumonia were infants. “Pneumonia spreads like corona and we appeal to the parents to take proper care of their children’s diet” he said. The CM revealed that the Punjab government is going to launch an awareness campaign against Pneumonia. “We request the media to invite specialist doctors in the morning shows so that the people can be imparted awareness” he said.

The CM disclosed that the prep and nursery classes have been closed till 19th January. Class 1 and other classes would remain open but a ban has been imposed on the morning assembly in the schools till 31st January. CM Naqvi stated that there is more coldness during morning time, elderly persons should also take care of their diet along with wearing warm clothes and masks. Mask-wearing has been declared mandatory in the children schools. He stated that 8 out of 10 children are suffering from Pneumonia in the emergency of Children Hospital. The parents should take proper care of the diet of their children so as to prevent them from catching Pneumonia and should make them wear masks as well, he said. If the children are facing the complaints of cough, fever or sore throat then they should be examined from the doctors, such affected children should be kept at home and should not be sent to schools.

The CM revealed that all SOPs in order to cope with Pneumonia would be issued on the media in the evening today. The Schools Department would issue a notification in this regard as well. There is no need to close the schools from class 1 up to class 10. The children should be worn warm clothes and would not face any problem. The children would not wear shorts in the schools and would wear jackets and proper clothes as no strictness should be done till 31st January in this regard, he added.

“We are making a relaxation in the uniform wearing as keeping the children in warm clothes in necessary presently,” he said and stated that Pneumonia comes every year and could be prevented this year like the previous years. There is no need to worry but everyone would have to play his due role. Health Department and School Department are vigilantly performing their duties respectively, he said. A committee has been constituted regarding Pneumonia which will provide a feedback on daily basis.

Provincial ministers Azfar Ali Nasir, Bilal Afzal, Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, ACS, Secretary C&W, Commissioner Lahore, Deputy Commissioner and concerned officials were also present.