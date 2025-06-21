CM launches Rs 2 bln livestock assets programme to empower rural women

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Jun 21 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has unveiled a ground-breaking Livestock Assets Programme that will provide free buffaloes and cows to 11,000 divorced, widowed and low-income women across 12 districts of South Punjab.

Under the first phase, 4,870 head of cattle will be distributed in Dera Ghazi Khan, Muzaffargarh, Rajanpur, Layyah and Kot Addu.

The second phase will extend the initiative to Multan, Khanewal, Lodhran, Vehari, Rahim Yar Khan and Bahawalpur. The total outlay for the programme is Rs 2 billion.

The CM said that poor widows living in villages will receive buffaloes and cows so they can earn a stable income from their own homes, adding that eliminating the poverty gap between villages and cities is our firm resolve, and economic development is the right of every daughter of Punjab.

Under the Chief Minister Livestock Assets Programme, eligible women, specifically those who are divorced or widowed and up to 55 years of age, can conveniently apply for free livestock through a dedicated mobile application, ensuring accessibility from the comfort of their homes.

For those requiring in-person support, Chief Minister Facilitation Desks have been established at local veterinary hospitals to provide on-the-spot assistance and guidance.

The initiative is designed to help rural women generate a stable, home-based income by increasing household milk production, thereby promoting sustainable livelihoods and improving nutritional standards within families.

CM Maryam Nawaz said that the government is committed to ensuring equal economic opportunities for women, irrespective of their location. “Whether a woman lives in the city or a village, education, health and employment are her basic rights,” she added.