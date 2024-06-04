CM launches Kisan Card to facilitate farmers

LAHORE, Jun 04 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has initiated the registration process for the Kisan Card, underscoring her commitment to boosting the productivity and prosperity of farmers.

Under the project, agricultural loans worth Rs 300 billion will be given to farmers annually. 500,000 farmers in Punjab, owning up to 12.5 acres of agriculture land, will be able to benefit from the project.

The CM informed that in order to apply for the card, land must be registered in Land Record Center, and the mobile SIM must be registered against applicant’s own ID card number.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif said every farmer will be able to get an easy loan of up to Rs 150,000 for one crop season using Kisan Card.” Farmers will be able to buy fertilizers, seeds and other agricultural inputs with the card. Identity card of the farmer will be verified by NADRA, and it will be ensured that the applicant is not a defaulter of any financial institution.

The CM said the farmer will return the easy installments of interest-free loan within six months. She highlighted that after paying off the loan, the farmer will be eligible to get a loan again for the next crop.

Maryam Nawaz said for registration, applicants can send PKC (Space) ID card number to 8070 from their registered mobile number.