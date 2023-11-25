CM launches FCPS training programme for five districts

LAHORE, Nov 25 (APP):Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Saturday announced to launch of FCPS (the Fellow of College of Physicians and Surgeons) training programme in Attock, Mianwali, Jhang, Mandi Bahauddin and Bhakkar.

Addressing convocation as the chief guest at the College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan, he directed to undertake measures for launching the FCPS training programme in five districts of the province. He said he had issued directions to make immediate induction of doctors in intensive care units. “Emergency medicine departments should be set up in all big hospitals. State-of-the-art Indus Cancer Hospital at Jubilee Town would become functional by 31st January. A Mayo Cancer Clinic in Manawan would also become functional by 31st January,” he added.

The CM said new hospitals were built but the condition of old hospitals had deteriorated. “Mayo, Nishter and Holy Family hospitals are examples. The condition of few hospitals was so pathetic that one gets worried to imagine how come a patient would be treated. We are striving to improve the condition of present hospitals instead of making new hospitals,” he added.

Naqvi said that upgradation of one hundred hospitals including 22 big hospitals across Punjab was being made. “We are spending one hundred billion rupees on the health sector. The condition of hospitals would improve but doctors have to run them,” he added.

Naqvi said that his tenure would end but hospitals would remain there. “The health sector could only improve when our doctors take the ownership of hospitals with a noble intention. The doctors should take the ownership of hospitals in the same manner in which they take the ownership of their own houses. If the doctors take the ownership of hospitals then the condition of hospitals would improve and the Health Department as well. There is no shortage of doctors and doctors need to take ownership of hospitals. About 60-70 percent doctors are working hard and also take the ownership.”

The CM said that there were two requirements to earn pure livelihood one is not to earn by foul means so as to purify ones’ salary. “If somebody is taking salary for six hours and working for only three hours then it does not amount to earning a pure livelihood. Few doctors worked more than their duty hours and few do not complete their duty time.”

He said, “There is no shortage of doctors in Punjab and wherever there was any shortage then immediate steps were taken. The government has to fulfil its responsibility and doctors have to do their own work. Improvements in many affairs of the Health department were seen and Insha Allah further improvements would be seen in the coming days.”

“It is a big milestone of Prof. Dr. Khalid Masood Gondal to get an FCPS degree approved at the international level. There are eight ministers in the cabinet out of which two are doctors. The doctor-ministers influence the cabinet,” he added.

Provincial Minister Dr. Jamal Nasir said that having a Chief Minister like Mohsin Naqvi was a matter of great pride. “Mohsin Naqvi has written a new history in the health sector,” he added.

Provincial Minister Dr. Javed Akram said that CM Mohsin Naqvi does not refuse to launch any project related to the health sector and takes full interest in it.

Prof. Dr. Khalid Masood Gondal said that the work of years was done in months and the work of months was done in weeks in the health sector nowadays.

President Council of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan Prof. Dr. Khalid Masood Gondal administered an oath of fellowship to successful candidates.

The CM distributed gold medals and diplomas at convocation. The ZK Qazi Gold medal was awarded to Dr. Khalil Farooq in the orthopaedic surgery, MR Kiani Gold Medal was awarded to Dr. Waqas Shahid in the Cardiac Surgery, Dr. Jamal Bhutta Gold Medal was awarded to Dr. Arshad Masood in paediatric and Azhar Masood Farooqi Medal was awarded to Dr. Farhan Shabbir. Prof Rameeza Mehmood Malik, Dr. Abu Bakar Saeed, Dr. Amir Furqan, Prof. Sama Haider and Dr. Faiza were awarded medical education diplomas. Provincial Minister, secretaries, medical professors, doctors and students participated in the convocation.