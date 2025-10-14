CM launches “Ebiz” portal to boost ease of doing business

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Oct 14 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has announced the launch of the “Ebiz” portal, a landmark initiative aimed at promoting investment and ensuring ease of doing business in the province.

In a message shared on social media platform X, the CM termed the launch a revolutionary step towards building a transparent, efficient, and business-friendly Punjab. She said the Ebiz platform provides investors with a one-stop online facility for obtaining permits, licenses, registrations, and land use conversions.

CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif said the system enables businesspersons to access all services from their offices or homes without red tape, delay, or hassle.