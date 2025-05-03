CM launches ‘Apni Zameen, Apna Ghar’ programme

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, May 03 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif formally launched the ‘Apni Zameen, Apna Ghar’ programme by pressing its e-portal button, here on Saturday.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, she said that people could apply for free plots on the e-portal: azag.punjab.gov.pk. 300 new homes are being built every day across Punjab, she said.

CM Maryam announced that in the first phase, 2,000 plots would be distributed across 23 housing schemes in 19 districts, including Jhelum, Pattoki, Mamun Kanjan, Lodhran, and Renala Khurd. Successful applicants will not only receive free 3-marla plots but also be eligible for loans to construct their homes.

Reflecting on the success of the ‘Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar’ program, the Chief Minister stated that nearly 34,000 houses are under construction within just six months, with 2,000 already completed. “These aren’t just houses — they are prayers,” she remarked, acknowledging the social and emotional impact of the housing initiatives.

She added that ‘Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar’ is particularly close to her heart and aligns with the vision of Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif. “It brings him great joy to hear about homes being completed for the underprivileged,” she shared.

The CM emphasized that the program offers an easy application process, a three-month grace period for construction, and loan repayment in installments. She expressed concern that many families in Punjab still lack access to land and reiterated that initially 2,000 applicants will be given free plots, with more to follow.

CM Maryam Nawaz highlighted that no previous government had built 34,000 homes even over an entire term. “A sense of security comes with having a home,” she said. “But for a common person, owning one remains a distant dream — something we are determined to change.” Under ‘Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar’, existing plot holders from 1 to 10 marla can also apply for construction loans to build their homes.

Earlier, Provincial Minister for Housing Bilal Yasin briefed the audience on the program’s financial scope, noting that Rs 36 billion in loans is being allocated to construct homes for 33,500 beneficiaries. He thanked Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif for her leadership and unwavering dedication to the people of Punjab.