CM lauds Punjab Police,CTD for crushing terror plot near Taunsa

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Jul 05 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister(CM) Maryam Nawaz Sharif has congratulated Punjab Police and the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) for their successful intelligence-based operation near Taunsa,in which five terrorists affiliated with the banned outfit Fitnat-ul-Hindustan were killed.

In a statement issued here on Saturday,the CM said,“Praise is due to Punjab Police and CTD for their exemplary professionalism in neutralizing five terrorists.”She paid tribute to the courage,dedication and swift action of the law enforcement personnel involved in the operation.

CM Maryam Nawaz said that the Punjab government was committed to eradicate terrorism from the province, adding that the pursuit of terrorists will continue relentlessly.The nefarious designs of our enemies will be crushed with full force.

She emphasized that such successful operations send a strong message to anti-state elements that Pakistan will not tolerate any threat to its peace,stability and national security.