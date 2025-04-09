CM KP visits Mardan, chairs meeting with elected public representatives

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Apr 09 (APP):Chief Minister (CM) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, during his day long visit to district Mardan on Wednesday, chaired an important meeting, held at the office of the Commissioner Mardan.

Elected public representatives from Mardan Division, the Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretaries, relevant administrative secretaries, and senior officials from divisional and district administrations attended the meeting.

The meeting took a detailed review of governance matters and the progress on development projects reflected in the development program. On the occasion, the divisional administration also briefed the CM on the implementation of the provincial government’s good governance strategy and his public agenda across all sectors.

Expressing satisfaction over governance and development-related matters in the division, the CM instructed the concerned authorities to take necessary steps to further improve these areas.

He emphasized that health and education sectors are one of the priority areas of the provincial government, and special attention should be given to the services delivery in these sectors.

He directed that all non-functional Basic Health Units (BHUs) should be immediately made operational, staff shortages should be met through ad-hoc hiring, and this recruitment process should be completed within one month.

Similarly, he instructed that the provision of missing facilities in schools should be addressed on priority basis, with a special focus on providing such facilities in girls’ schools first.

The CM directed that special attention should be given to resolving revenue cases including “Khana Kasht” cases, a crackdown should be launched against land mafia occupying state land, and unused government land should be utilized under the new lease policy of the provincial government to generate revenue.

Ali Amin Gandapur further directed that viable proposals for resolving the issue of Auqaf land in Mardan should be submitted within one month. He emphasized strict monitoring of food items prices and taking effective measures to control them.

In order to facilitate the public, he instructed the establishment of more private vegetable markets, ensuring quality facilities in all social welfare centers including shelter homes and langar khanas, and reactivating all non-functional tube wells to ensure the supply of clean drinking water.

He also directed that bus terminals located in densely populated areas be relocated outside residential zones, ongoing development projects should be completed within the stipulated timeframes without compromising on quality, and projects near to completion should be fully funded and completed as soon as possible.

The CM asked the elected public representatives to sit together and propose new projects for the upcoming Annual Development Program (ADP), stressing that only those projects should be proposed which can be completed within the specified timeframe.

He made it clear that no project would be included in the ADP which cannot be executed on time.