CM KP taking solid steps for betterment of Agriculture University D I Khan

Dera Ismail Khan, Mar 22 (APP):The University of Agriculture Dera Ismail Khan’s Registrar, Abdul Basit Khan has said that the University is the center of development of modern sciences in the region and the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur is taking special interest for the development and betterment of the University.

He evealed that Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has allocated 400 kanals of land for the university’s new building, along with a budget of three billion rupees for its construction .

While talking to APP, Abdul Basit Khan discussed the university’s establishment, growth, and the challenges it faces. According to Abdul Basit Khan, the university was established in 2018 and has been operating out of a rented building for the past seven years. Thanks to the special interest and initiatives of Chief Minister Gandapur, 400 kanals of land have now been designated at Ratta Kulachi, merely five kilometers from the city. This new location will not only ease commuting for students and staff but also provide suitable land for agricultural research.

Khan highlighted that the new site’s proximity to the Agricultural Extension Department would offer students ample opportunities for hands-on learning and research activities. Although the construction project had been previously approved, the Chief Minister recently directed the C&W Department and contractors to expedite the process. The site has been handed over to the contractors, and revisions of the master plan and PC-1 are currently underway.

Discussing the financial aspects, he mentioned that the initial project was estimated at around three billion rupees but faced delays due to lack of funds. However, with the renewed interest of the Chief Minister, funds are expected to be released soon. Previously, only 40 to 50 million rupees were allocated, which were used to build an 1,800-foot boundary wall at the old location. With the relocation finalized, construction at the new site is expected to commence shortly.

Speaking about the university’s academic offerings, Khan emphasized that Agriculture University is not limited to agriculture alone. It offers programs in Animal Veterinary Sciences, Forestry, Computer Science, Zoology, and Mathematics, among others. Currently, the university hosts five MPhil programs, 18 BS programs, and 21 diploma courses, accommodating approximately one thousand students.

Regarding the university’s financial position, Khan revealed that in 2021, the provincial government provided 400 million rupees, a portion of which was invested in a bank to cover daily operational costs through its returns. Recently, an additional 300 million rupees were allocated, which facilitated the acquisition of modern laboratories, books, computers, and other essential equipment, ensuring financial stability.

On the controversial issue of employee dismissals, Khan clarified that the decision was made following provincial government directives and legislation. The university has applied for an NOC to fill vacant positions, ensuring merit-based recruitment in the future.

In conclusion, Abdul Basit Khan expressed hope that the construction of the new campus would soon be completed, opening doors to educational advancement in the region. He extended gratitude to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for his unwavering support and pledged that the university would play a pivotal role in enhancing the educational and agricultural landscape of the area.