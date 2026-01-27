CM KP gives in-principle approval to Peshawar revitalization plan

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Jan 27 (APP):Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Sohail Afridi on Tuesday accorded in-principle approval to the Peshawar revitalization plan aimed at restoring the city’s past glory and transforming it into a modern, beautiful and well-facilitated provincial capital.

Chairing a meeting here at the Chief Minister’s House, he directed the relevant authorities to thoroughly review all proposed projects and proceed with those found fully viable.

He stressed the timely completion of feasibility studies, PC-I documents and other technical and administrative requirements to avoid delays in the implementation of the plan.

During the meeting, a detailed review of the projects included in the revitalization plan was conducted and future strategies were discussed.

The CM emphasized that a clear and effective implementation strategy must be adopted to bring visible improvement to the overall condition of Peshawar.

He expressed confidence that effective execution of the plan would bring a noticeable transformation in the city’s outlook within the next one to two years.

The meeting was briefed that the Peshawar revitalization plan comprises dozens of development projects worth billions of rupees under various departments, including the Peshawar Development Authority, Public Health Engineering, Local Council Board, Irrigation Department, Communication and Works Department, and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Highways Authority.

Some of these projects are already part of the Annual Development Programme and are currently in progress.

It was informed that feasibility and design work is underway for the upgradation of 35 major urban roads.

Projects to underground electricity cables from Pehrakori Flyover to Soori Pul and from Aman Chowk to Karkhano Market are also part of the plan, with work expected to commence by May this year.

Consultancy services have been hired for the construction of underpasses at identified traffic hotspots across the city.

The construction of a link road from Hayatabad Industrial Estate to Northern Bypass and Frontier Road has been given top priority.

Other key projects include the construction of the missing link of the Ring Road from Nasir Bagh to Regi Model Town, development of two theme parks on Khaishgi and Takhta Baig roads, a high-tech children’s park, a cloverleaf interchange at Pehrakori intersection, and the “Frame of Peshawar” project at Chamkani.

The meeting was also informed that consultants have been hired for feasibility and design work for the preservation and restoration of the Walled City of Peshawar.

In addition, a comprehensive public transport plan and transport modeling studies have been included to meet future needs.

Rehabilitation of irrigation infrastructure, including Kabul River Canal, Budni Nala, canal patrol roads and other related facilities, is also part of the plan.

A PC-I has been prepared for the repair of old street and road lights and installation of new ones.

Projects related to the construction of four new slaughterhouses, establishment of new water supply schemes, and rehabilitation of non-functional existing schemes are at various stages of approval.

Further initiatives include improvement of the sanitation system, procurement of electric road cleaners, rehabilitation of Shahi Katha, and construction of a sewage treatment plant at Faqir Killi.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the CM expressed satisfaction over the progress made under the ongoing Peshawar uplift programme and directed that the remaining works be completed on a priority basis to ensure timely and tangible relief for the public.