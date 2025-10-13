CM KP election to be unconstitutional as resignation of Gandapur not yet accepted by Governor: Dr Ibadullah

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Oct 13 (APP):Opposition Leader in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly, Dr. Ibadullah here Monday said that election of Chief Minister will be unconstitutional today as Ali Amin Gandapur resignation was not accepted by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor yet.

In his address at KP Assembly floor, Dr Ibadullah said that Ali Amin Gandapur’s resignation has not yet been accepted by Governor and therefore a new Chief Minister cannot be elected while the current one is still in office.

Dr. Ibadullah said that the Governor KP has summoned Ali Amin Gandapur to clarify the ambiguities on October 15 at Governor House Peshawar.

“What’s the hurry with our friends? If they have the numbers, why make the process controversial? This act is illegal, and we will not be a part of it.”