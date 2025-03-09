CM KP directs oversight of M&R projects

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Mar 09 (APP):Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has directed the formulation of a regulatory framework for the effective oversight of maintenance and repair (M&R) projects.

The Chief Minister’s Secretariat, through an official letter, has formally communicated this directive to the Chief Secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, instructing the formulation of a robust mechanism to regulate the allocation and utilization of funds earmarked for the upkeep of roads, government buildings, irrigation canals, water supply schemes, and power transformers.

According to the letter, the absence of a structured regulatory framework has led to inefficiencies, unnecessary expenditure of public funds, delays, and substandard work in M&R projects.

To address these concerns,a comprehensive and integrated system for better management and accountability is required. It has further been communicated that the proposed regulatory framework should comprose of District Supervisory Committees across all districts, headed by the respective Deputy Commissioners, and having membership of district heads of relevant departments, representatives from civil society, and officials from the Planning Department.

Their primary responsibilities will include identifying and prioritizing M&R projects based on regional needs, public interest, and cost-effectiveness. Once projects are identified, they will be submitted to the relevant departments for final approval through departmental scrutiny committees.

These committees will then formally communjcate the approval to the District Supervisory Committees.

The District Supervisory Committees will also be responsible for the effective monitoring of M&R projects, ensuring quality standards are met. To enhance transparency, an annual report detailing all M&R projects—including costs, pre and post photographic evidence, GPS coordinates, and other specifics will be submitted by the DSCs.

Additionally, in case of emergencies, these committees will submit special reports to relevant authorities for immediate response and decision-making.

Urgent maintenance work,including snow clearance from link roads, will be carried out based on their recommendations.

Periodic meetings will also be held to review ongoing projects, with recommendations for improvements as needed. All the concerned quafters have been directed in the letter to immediately implement these directives of the Chief Minister in letter and spirit at all levels of governance.