CM KP criticized for approving budget in hurry from KP assembly

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Jun 24 (APP): Opposition members in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly has criticized Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for approving the budget in a hurry from the Provincial Assembly last night.

Ahmed Kundi, PPP Parliamentary Leader in KP Assembly told media here that Chief Minister passed the budget for fiscal year 2025-26 from the assembly without meeting the PTI founder last night which negates his claims.

In his speech before the approval, Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur had said that whenever he meets the PTI founder, changes will be made in the budget according to his directions.

The provincial assembly approved the 2025–26 fiscal budget, sanctioning a total of Rs. 1,962 billion in grants for 66 departments and institutions.

During the assembly session, Rs. 1,962 billion were approved for 66 departments and institutions.

Ahmad Kundi said the opposition was left with no chance but boycotted the budget approval session in protest after the speaker refused to entertain cut motions.

The budget for the upcoming fiscal year includes a surplus of Rs. 157 billion and allocates Rs. 547 billion for annual development programs.

Dr Abadullah Khan, opposition leader in KP Assembly said that claims of CM KP were evaporated in air after passing the budget from the Assembly in haste which negated the established parliamentary norms.

He said that CM KP has publically said that Imran Khan will be consulted before approving the budget but he did not honour his statement.