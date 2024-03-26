CM KP condemns terrorist attack on Chinese van

PESHAWAR, Mar 26 (APP): Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Tuesday condemned terrorist attack on the car of Chinese residents at Karakoram highway in Shangla district.

Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur expressed his condolences to the Chinese government and said that targeting Chinese residents is very sad and condemnable.

Expressing regret over the loss of human lives, the Chief Minister asked the Inspector General of Police KP for a report on the incident.

The chief minister directed the concerned divisional and district administrations to ensure immediate medical assistance to the blast victims.

The Chief Minister directed the concerned authorities to ensure foolproof security of foreign residents in the province.