CM KP condemns suicide attack in N.Waziristan

PESHAWAR, May 15 (APP): Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Sunday condemned suicide bombing in North Waziristan in which three Pakistan Army soldiers and three children were martyred.

In a statement issued here, the Chief Minister expressed heartfelt sympathy to the families of the martyrs. He said that security forces have made everlasting sacrifices in the war on terror for the sake of nation and country. He said that such cowardly incidents will not dampen the spirits of the security forces.

The CM said that the whole nation stands by the security forces to eradicate terrorism, adding the nation salutes the sacrifices of the Pakistan Army and other security forces.

The people of the tribal districts have also made unprecedented sacrifices in the war on terror, adding these sacrifices of the security forces and people of the tribal districts will not go in vain.

It is worth mentioning here that three Pakistan Army soldiers and three children were martyred in a suicide attack in Miran Shah area of North Waziristan, Pakistan Army’s media wing, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Sunday.

The soldiers were identified as 33-year-old Lance Havaldar Zubair Qadir from Pakpattan, 22-year-old Sepoy Qasim Maqsood from Multan and 21-year-old Sepoy Uzair Asfar from Haripur.

The children were identified as Ahmed Hassan 11, Ahsan 8 and Anum 4.

