CM KP condemns attack on security forces’ convey in N.Waziristan

PESHAWAR, Nov 22 (APP): Caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Justice (Rtd) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah Wednesday condemned the IED blast on security forces’ convey in the Razmak area of North Waziristan in which two soldiers embraced martyrdom.

The chief minister expressed condolence over the martyrdom of two soldiers and extended heartfelt sympathy to the families of the martyred and prayed for strength in this difficult time.

He prayed for the high ranks of Shuhada and the grant of fortitude to their family members.

Highlighting the sacrifices made by the security forces in the fight against terrorism, the chief minister paid tribute to their unwavering commitment. “In the war against terrorism, the entire nation stands united with the security forces,” remarked Arshad Hussain.

The nation salutes the sacrifices made by the security forces in the relentless battle against terrorism.

It’s worth mentioning here that an improvised explosive device exploded on a convoy of security forces in the general area of Razmak, North Waziristan District.

Resultantly, two soldiers; Lance Naik Ehsan Badshah age 33 years, resident of District Karak and Lance Naik Sajid Hussain age 30 years, resident of District Kurram embraced martyrdom.

