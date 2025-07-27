CM KP announces compensation for Tirrah victims

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Jul 27 (APP):Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has expressed deep sorrow and regret over the Tirah incident and extended full sympathy to the families of those who lost their lives and to the injured.

Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur stated in a press release issued here that a jirga (council) comprising tribal elders and public representatives has been summoned to Peshawar to hear the sentiments and concerns of the local people.

Meanwhile, the district administration and relevant institutions have been instructed to strengthen public engagement and maintain law and order.

The Chief Minister announced financial assistance of 10 million rupees (PKR 1 crore) for each of the deceased’s families and 2.5 million rupees (PKR 25 lakh) for each of the injured.

He stated that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is committed to sustainable peace, public safety, and the promotion of mutual respect.

He added that the All Parties Conference had seriously deliberated on such incidents and issues and formulated proposals accordingly.

The Chief Minister further said that the series of jirgas involving tribal elders will begin at the divisional level and then at the provincial level starting next week.