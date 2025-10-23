CM KP announces Arshad Sharif University during visit on journalist’s 3rd death anniversary

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 23 (APP): Chief Minister (CM) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Sohail Afridi visited the residence of late senior journalist Arshad Sharif on the occasion of his third death anniversary on Thursday to offer condolences to the bereaved family and pay homage to his journalistic legacy.

During the visit, the CM expressed deep sorrow over the tragic death of Arshad Sharif and praised his remarkable courage, professionalism, and unwavering commitment to truth and press freedom.

On this occasion, CM Sohail Afridi announced the establishment of “Arshad Sharif University” in recognition of the journalist’s outstanding services to the nation.

He said the proposed institution would serve as a centre of excellence for journalism, media ethics, and research aimed at nurturing young journalists dedicated to truth and accountability.

Javeria Siddique, the widow of Arshad Sharif, thanked the CM for his visit and for announcing the university in her husband’s name. She said the initiative would keep Arshad Sharif’s mission alive and inspire future journalists to continue his struggle for justice and transparency.

The CM assured the family of the provincial government’s full support and reaffirmed that the sacrifices of journalists like Arshad Sharif would never be forgotten.