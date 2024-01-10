CM inspects under-construction JIC building

CM inspects under-construction JIC building
LAHORE, Jan 10 (APP):Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi inspected an under-construction building of Jinnah Institute of Cardiology (JIC), here on Wednesday.
He ordered to complete it within the time-frame as the 256-bed facility spanning over 54-kanal would ease the patient load on the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC). A new hospital for heart patients was needed for a long time in a big city like Lahore, he said. A parking plaza has also been planned alongside, he added.
Provincial ministers Dr. Javed Akram, Amir Mir, health secretary, commissioner Lahore and others were also present.

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services