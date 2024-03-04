CM inspects proposed site for Cancer Hospital

LAHORE, Mar 04 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif inspected the site

of proposed cancer hospital near Valencia Town here on Monday. She said that Punjab’s first cancer hospital would provide free cancer treatment to patients. She directed the authorities concerned to complete the first phase within a year; hiring top specialists from across the globe and establishing a hotel for the attendants. The cancer hospital would bring in the best doctors and the latest machinery for the treatment of patients, she added. Former senator Pervez Rasheed, parliamentarians including Kh Salman Rafique, Kh Imran Nazir, Sania Ashiq, Dr Adnan and chief secretary, SMBR, secretary C&W, secretary cooperatives, commissioner, DC Lahore and others were also present.