CM inspects new commissioner office building, police apartments

LAHORE, Jan 10 (APP):Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi undertook a nocturnal inspection of the new commissioner’s office building located at the former Navy War College in GOR-I.

During the visit, he directed to transform the premises into a cutting-edge workplace, said a handout issued here on Wednesday.

Emphasizing the urgency, he set a 14-day deadline for the completion of furnishing, stating that all departments would, subsequently, be relocated to this state-of-the-art facility.

Simultaneously, the chief minister’s regular inspection visits have significantly expedited the construction progress of a six-storey building containing 24 police apartments in Qurban Lines. The CM, during his visit, closely monitored the ongoing work, interacted with laborers, and commended their dedication. Setting a target, he specified Jan 31 as the deadline for completing three floors of the apartment complex.

CM Naqvi underscored the importance of achieving construction milestones with the highest standards promptly. Additionally, he mandated the plantation of trees on a vacant piece of land in front of the apartments to enhance the environmental aesthetics.

Senior Member Board of Revenue, Commissioner Lahore, IG police, Secretary C&W, DIG (tele) and others were present during the visits.