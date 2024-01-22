CM inspects Band Road project, directs early completion

LAHORE, Jan 22 (APP):Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has intensified efforts to ensure the timely completion of the “Controlled Access Corridor Band Road Project”.

The Chief Minister conducted a comprehensive inspection of the project, spanning 8 kilometres. Assessing various locations, he noted that 55 percent of Package 2 (Babu Sabu to Sagian) and 74 percent of Package One (Sagian to Niazi Chowk) have been successfully executed.

During the inspection, Chief Minister Naqvi closely monitored the ongoing work on Package Two and Package One, emphasizing the need to expedite the construction process. He specifically directed the acceleration of Package Two’s progress, urging the deployment of additional labor for prompt completion. Chief Minister Naqvi directed the completion of asphalt work on both packages by the first week of February, emphasizing the utilization of all available resources to open the corridor for traffic.

Chairing a meeting at the Sagian site office, Mohsin Naqvi received a detailed briefing on the project’s status. He urged contractors to intensify their efforts, ensuring a swift conclusion to the project. Commissioner/DG LDA and contractors provided updates on the project’s progress during the meeting.

Provincial Minister Housing Azfar Ali Nasir, Secretary Housing, Secretary Communication and Works, CCPO Lahore, CTO Lahore, Chairman Punjab Institute of Cardiology Board Dr. Farqad Alamgir, Chief Engineer LDA, MD Wasa, and other relevant officials were present there.