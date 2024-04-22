CM inaugurates virtual women police station in PSCA

LAHORE, Apr 22 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif inaugurated the Pakistan’s first virtual women police station “Meri Awaz…Maryam Nawaz” in Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA), here on Monday.

The CM said that women will not have to go round the police station unnecessarily, adding that the virtual women police station will guide women through all stages of the crime, from registration of FIR to its investigation and trial.

The CM said that women can contact police through 15 Call, Women Safety App live chat feature, video call feature, Punjab Police App and Safe City web portal. She highlighted that in the virtual women police station, all problems faced by women including harassment will be solved on priority basis.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif explained that in virtual women police station, a woman can share her problem with complete privacy and confidence without revealing her name and address, adding that live video call feature has also been introduced in the virtual police station. Women can also point out their problems including their location through the video call feature, she informed. IT graduate women police communication officers have been posted in the virtual women police station to facilitate women complainants, she said.

On special instructions of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, 100 modern emergency panic 15 buttons have also been installed in Lahore. The CM said panic buttons installed in universities and colleges, markets, intersections and bazaars can be connected to Safe City immediately by pressing them. She added complaint mechanism against crimes, police officers and officials on IG 1787 has also been made operational. Complaints on 1787-Helpline and Safe City Authority Web Portal can be made anonymously.

The CM visited and observed the virtual women police station, and discussed with the women communication police officer. She also directed for the early completion of the hostel and day care center for women officers. She was also given a detailed briefing on different projects of the PSCA.

The CM also launched “CM Maryam Nawaz Free Wi-Fi” service at more than 50 locations across Lahore. Earlier, the Chief Minister was briefed by the authorities concerned that for the first time in South Asia, 19 traffic violations are being challaned in Lahore using artificial intelligence.

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Minister for Information and Culture Azma Zahid Bukhari, Senator Pervaiz Rashid, Chief Secretary, Inspector General of Police and other relevant officers were present on the occasion.