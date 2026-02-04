CM inaugurates Rajanpur’s first modern green e-bus service

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Feb 04 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday inaugurated Rajanpur’s first state-of-the-art green electric bus, introducing a modern public transport facility in the district.

On her arrival, the chief minister received a traditional welcome with regional drums and a Balochi shawl presentation, said a handout issued here.

The CM traveled on the electric bus from DHQ Kitab Chowk to PCB Chowk Chain Mari, while girls showered flower petals and recited verses in her honour.

Provincial Minister for Mines Sher Ali Gorchani thanked the chief minister on behalf of the people of Rajanpur, highlighting her commitment to the district alongside initiatives in law and order, Suthra Punjab, and recruitment in the Border Military Police.

Provincial Minister for Transport Bilal Akbar Khan briefed the audience that 15 electric buses are now operating on three routes in Rajanpur, including Rajanpur–Fazilpur, Rajanpur–Kot Mithan, and the city circular road.

The launch was met with enthusiastic applause from participants, reflecting public excitement for the modern green transport service.