CM inaugurates Punjab’s 1st e-registration model centre

LAHORE, Jan 06 (APP): Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi inaugurated the first e- Registration Model Centre of the province for the transfer of land located at LDA Plaza Kashmir Road here on Saturday.

Sub- Registrar offices of Ravi Town, Samanabad Town and Data Gunj Baksh Town have been shifted for the facilitation of citizens at the e-Registration Model Centre, a model e- Registration system for the transfer of land in Punjab.

The CM ordered to complete further two e- Registration Centres at Raiwind and Shalimar by 31st January.

He conducted a detailed visit of the e- Registration Model Centre and inspected the e-Registration system for the transfer of land. He directed to formulate a system for the payment of online fee for the facilitation of citizens.

He also visited the branch of Punjab Bank at the e- Registration Centre.

He inspected the Sub Registrar offices of Ravi Town, Samanabad Town and Data Gunj Baksh Town established at the centre. The CM conversed with citizens who had come for their transfer of land and inquired about the e- Registration system.

He asked a Garhi Shahu citizen present at the e- Registration Model Centre as whether anyone asked him for money for the registry. The citizens by appreciating the e- Registration system replied that no money was being taken and the registration system was much simplified and easier now.

Mohsin Naqvi revealed that the land transfer process of all the three towns would be done under a single roof at the e- Registration centre. “People would get rid of frequently visiting the offices for their transfer of land.

The land transfer process would become transparent with the establishment of e- Registration centre and corruption will be eliminated. E- Registration Centres would be established in every Divisional Headquarter of Punjab. First e- Registration Centre has been inaugurated in Lahore while other two centres would be completed soon. I will review the pace of work by visiting the Shalimar and Raiwind Centres” he said.

All phases of e- registry would be completed in a short span of time at the e- Registration Model Centre. The CM lauded the performance of Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR), Punjab Land Record Authority(PLRA) administration and his team on the issuance of e- Registration system.

The SMBR and DG PLRA gave a detailed briefing about the land transfer process under the e- Registration system. Talking to media after inaugurating the first e-Registration Centre, he said that manual registry would not be made now and so far 221,000 registries had been made.

A ban has been imposed on doing manual registry in Lahore as only e-Registry would be made. Excellent facilities have been provided to the citizens in the e- Registration Centre. He said that he had inaugurated one e- Registration Centre in Lahore while two more e- Registration Centres will be established in Shalimar Town and Raiwind.

“I have directed the Deputy Commissioner to complete both e- Registration Centres by 31st January”. The BoP facility has been provided in the e- Registration Centre and it will soon provide NADRA facility as well.

The CM stated that tax evasion would be eliminated with the establishment of e- Registration Centres. He said that he had visited the Data Gunj Baksh Town Registry Office some time earlier.

The office condition was highly deplorable and there was no place to sit. Then it was decided to improve the condition of e- Registration office. Everyone worked hard and the credit goes to the SMBR who worked day and night. Comfortable facilities would be provided to the people at the e-Registration Centre and they would also be saved from fraud, he added.

He maintained that pending applications would be highlighted on the dashboard. The registry process would not be delayed with the establishment of e- Registration Centre and registry would be made on the spot.

In reply to a question Mohsin Naqvi stated that neither he cares for protocol nor criticism. “Criticism can be directed at many things and I have no issue with it. If I had cared for criticism then I would not have done any work. The complaints about corruption will be eliminated with the establishment of e- Registration Centre. Everything is computerised and there will be no waste of time,” he added.

In reply to another question he said that no decision had been made so far to increase winter vacation in schools.

Provincial Minister for Housing Azfar Ali Nasir, Chairman P&D Board, SMBR, Commissioner Lahore, DG PLRA and officials concerned were also present.