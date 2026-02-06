CM inaugurates ‘My Karachi – Oasis of Harmony’ exhibition

- Advertisement -

KARACHI, Feb 06 (APP): Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah, while addressing the inauguration ceremony of the 21st “My Karachi – Oasis of Harmony” International Exhibition at the Karachi Expo Centre, highlighted ongoing development initiatives in the city which include funding for industrial estates since 2017, major drainage and road improvement projects exceeding Rs13 billion, and several city projects worth over Rs1 billion each town.

He noted improvements in traffic flow due to the introduction of the e-challan system and urged citizens to observe road safety measures.

Upon his arrival at the Expo Centre, the CM was warmly received by Minister for Industries Jam Ikram Dharejo, Minister for Culture Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah, Arif Habib, Zubair Motiwala, Muhammad Idrees, and other organisers.

Murad Ali Shah formally inaugurated the event by cutting the ribbon along with the organisers and diplomats. He reiterated that the exhibition symbolises business confidence, cultural harmony, and joint progress and described the “My Karachi – Oasis of Harmony” event as a symbol of business confidence, cultural unity, and collective progress for both the city and the country.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, the CM later distributed awards among outstanding contributors and exhibitors.

Speaking at the exhibition, he paid rich tribute to the late Siraj Kassam Teli, a former leader of the business community, and prayed for his eternal peace. He said that “My Karachi” has evolved into a flagship platform connecting business, culture, and community, and now attracts national and international attention every year.

Shah reaffirmed Karachi’s central role in Pakistan’s economy, noting that the city contributes around 25 per cent of national production and nearly 90 per cent of Sindh’s economy. “Karachi Port and Port Qasim further enhance the city’s strategic commercial importance,” he added.

The CM said that, due to the sustained efforts of the provincial government and law enforcement agencies, Karachi has become safer and more stable, leading to renewed investor confidence and new development opportunities. “Security is a continuous process, and we will not rest until every citizen and investor feels fully secure,” he said.

Highlighting future priorities, he said the provincial government aims to increase Karachi’s share in national exports, enhance productive capacity, diversify export markets, and strengthen value chains for both small and large businesses. He stressed that the business community plays a central role in shaping Karachi’s future.

Referring to the energy sector, the CM said Sindh is the backbone of Pakistan’s energy supply, producing around 65 per cent of the country’s natural gas, yet industries continue to face shortages that affect productivity and competitiveness. He assured that efforts would continue to ensure a fair and reliable energy supply for Sindh’s industries.

Addressing the tragic Gul Plaza fire incident, the CM expressed deep sorrow over the loss of precious lives and prayed for the victims. He announced that the Sindh government is paying Rs 10 million in compensation to each affected family, while shopkeepers have been provided Rs 500,000 each for immediate relief. He said the government aims to restore businesses within two months and has decided to reconstruct the Gul Plaza building, with the same number of shops, within two years in a safer and improved manner.

Touching upon emergency and rescue services, he acknowledged administrative challenges related to fire safety and rescue coordination, but said that Sindh Rescue 1122 is actively operating in the city. “If even half of the resources lost in emergencies are invested in fire and rescue services, our response system can significantly improve,” he remarked.

On water supply, the CM said the Sindh government is working with the World Bank on the K-IV water project and aims to provide Karachi with an additional 260 million gallons per day. He added that desalination projects are also under consideration to address long-term water needs.

Emphasising public-private partnership, Murad Ali Shah said international agencies have acknowledged Sindh’s PPP framework. “Governments and institutions can allocate funds, but sustainable development requires active participation from the private sector,” he said, adding that foreign investment will follow once local investors show confidence.

Concluding his address, the CM said Karachi’s progress is a shared responsibility. “Government, private sector, civil society, and citizens must move forward together. I am confident that the business community will continue to play its role in the development of the city, the province, and the country,” he said, congratulating the organisers, traders, and participants on the successful staging of the exhibition.