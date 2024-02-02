CM inaugurates Multan university of Science & Technology

MULTAN, Feb 02 (APP):Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi, formally inaugurated the Multan University of Science and Technology and inspected various sections of the university.

He said, “I am very happy to see the teaching of modern sciences and research facilities at Multan University of Science and Technology”. He appreciated the role of the university in promoting technology-based higher education.

The university needs to increase the number of nurse admissions as nurses are in high demand in Pakistan, Mohsin Naqvi said, adding that the government was ready to cooperate with the university in this regard.

On this occasion, Provincial Education Minister Mansoor Qadir, the Inspector General of Police, the Secretary of Health, the Secretary of Construction and Communications, the Additional Chief Secretary of South Punjab and concerned officials were also present.