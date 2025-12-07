CM inaugurates ‘Lost Cities of the Indus Delta’ exhibition

- Advertisement -

KARACHI, Dec 07 (APP):Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Sunday said that Sindh’s cultural heritage and scientific tradition form the foundation of one of the world’s oldest civilisations, and reaffirmed his government’s commitment to promoting scientific literacy, innovation, and inclusive education across the province.

He announced to establish a Magnifying Science Centre in Larkana or Sukkur.He was speaking as the chief guest at a ceremony held at The Dawood Foundation’s MagnifiScience Centre to mark Sindhi Cultural Day and inaugurate the interactive exhibition, Lost Cities of the Indus Delta.

The Dawood Foundation, Hussain Dawood, members of the Dawood family, educators, students, researchers, and members of civil society attended the event.

Murad Shah said the exhibition was a powerful reminder that Sindh has been a cradle of knowledge, urban planning and creativity for thousands of years. “Sindh is the birthplace of one of the world’s oldest civilisations – the Indus Valley Civilisation – known for its scientific temperament, sustainable engineering, arts, and craftsmanship,” he said. “Today, as we inaugurate the Lost Cities of the Indus Delta, we reconnect with our glorious heritage and present it to the new generation in a modern, scientific way.”

The Chief Minister praised The Dawood Foundation for its efforts in creating a national landmark that blends science, culture and community learning. He said that since its opening in 2021, the MagnifiScience Centre has welcomed more than 650,000 visitors and offers over 400 hands-on exhibits in physics, chemistry, biology, environmental sciences and everyday life concepts. “What makes this centre truly special is its inclusivity – children, adults, teachers, differently-abled visitors, everyone feels equally welcomed and inspired,” he added.

Mr Shah particularly acknowledged TDF’s contribution to public education through STEM programmes for government schools, teacher training initiatives and community outreach. “This is not just education – it is empowerment,” he remarked. The Sindh Government, he said, shares the same vision of expanding digital skills, research culture, environmental awareness and future-ready learning.

The CM said that Sindhi Cultural Day is a reminder that culture is not limited to heritage alone but is also rooted in inquiry, creativity and openness – values on which the Indus Civilisation thrived. “This exhibition beautifully unites the scientific brilliance of our ancestors with the innovative potential of our youth today,” he stated.

The chief minister concluded by expressing hope that the MagnifiScience Centre would continue to inspire future generations. “It is through science, culture and imagination that nations rise and prosper,” he said.