KARACHI, Jul 27 (APP):Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah on Sunday has expressed grief and sorrow over the deaths of 2 passengers in a collision between a passenger bus and a truck at Nooriabad.

The chief minister directed the authorities concerned to provide all kinds of facilities to the injured passengers

He also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured and expressed heartfelt sympathy to the bereaved families.