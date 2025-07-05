CM grieved over loss of lives in Muzaffargarh traffic accident

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Jul 05 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Saturday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the tragic loss of precious human lives in a traffic accident involving a collision between a trailer and a passenger bus near Muzaffargarh.

The CM extended her heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the departed souls.

She also expressed sympathy with the injured and directed the administration to ensure they receive the best possible medical treatment without delay.

CM Maryam Nawaz said that the Punjab government is committed to enhancing road safety and preventing such tragic incidents in the future through improved traffic regulations and strict enforcement measures.