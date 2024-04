LAHORE, Apr 11 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz expressed grief and sorrow over loss of precious human lives in a traffic accident in Habshah Noorani area, here on Thursday.

She also offered condolences to the bereaved families, and prayed for eternal salvation of the departed souls. She prayed for speedy recovery of those injured in the accident.

The chief minister said, “All our sympathies are with the affected families in this hour of grief and sorrow.”