CM greets on sighting of Shawwal-ul-Mukarram moon

LAHORE, Apr 09 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has extended warm wishes to the Muslim community on the occasion of sighting of the Shawwal moon, marking the end of Ramadan and the beginning of Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations.

In her message, she expressed hope for peace, faith and safety in the coming month. She also reflected on the significance of Ramadan, hoping that the prayers and supplications offered during the holy month would be accepted.

As the festive moon heralds the arrival of Eid-ul-Fitr, the chief minister conveyed her desires for joy and prosperity to permeate every home.

May Allah Almighty also bless the oppressed Muslims of Gaza and Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) with peace and safety. May Allah grant them the Eid of freedom, she prayed.