CM greets ambassador-designate

LAHORE, Oct 16 (APP):Pakistan’s ambassador-designate to Morocco Sami Malik paid a courtesy call on Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi here on Monday.

Extending warm congratulations to Sami Malik on his appointment as ambassador to Morocco, the CM conveyed his best wishes. Emphasising fraternal ties between Pakistan and Morocco, the chief minister highlighted abundant prospects for collaboration, particularly in the realms of culture, tourism and trade. He expressed optimism that in his capacity as ambassador, Sami Malik would foster even stronger connections at both public and governmental levels.