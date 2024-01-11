CM grants Rs133.5 million to 28 Bar Associations

KARACHI, Jan 11 (APP):Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (Retd) Maqbool Baqar in a meeting held here on Thursday with leaders of 28 Bar Associations, issued a grant of Rs. 133.5 million after listening to their issues.

The meeting was attended by Caretaker Law Minister Omar Soomro, Information Minister Ahmad Shah, Special Assistant to CM Advocate Moiz Baig, Secretary Law Ali Ahmad Baloch and elected representatives of various high court and district bar associations.

At the outset, the CM welcomed the elected representatives of the high court and district bar associations and appreciated the role of lawyers in the supremacy of law and constitution.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that main function and purpose of the Caretaker government were to ensure free, fair and transparent elections and for this, we have made all necessary arrangements to achieve the objectives.

The CM said that being lawyers we must have good interactions and liaisons with other segment of the society, especially legislators. He added that lawyers must keep a close eye on society and extend their full support to the marginalised segment of society.

The CM handed over cheques of Rs.10 million each to High Court Bar Associations of Hyderabad, Sukkur and Larkano, Rs. 20 million to Karachi Bar Association, Rs. 10 million each to District Bar Association Hyderabad and Sukkur, Rs 7.5 million to Malir, Rs. 5 million each to Nawabshah and Khairpur, Rs. 4 million Shikarpur, Rs. 2 million each to Badin, Dadu, Jamshoro, Ghotki, Mithi, Sanghar, Umerkot, Jacobabad, Kashmore, Shahdadkot, Sujawal and Naushahro Feroze, Rs. 3 million to Thatta and One million rupee each to Tando Mohammad Khan, Matiari, and Tando Allahyar district bars.

The CM also gave an amount of Rs 2 million cheque to Taluka Bar Association Bhirya of District Naushahro Feroze.

On the occasion, the office bearers of the associations thanked to the chief minister for his support and cooperation with the lawyers community and for taking his interest in resolving their issues.