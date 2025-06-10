CM for global peace through dialogue

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Jun 10 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said that dialogue among civilizations is essential for achieving global peace, progress, and the protection of humanity.

In her message on the International Day for Dialogue Among Civilizations, she added that cultivating a culture of respect and tolerance is the most effective response to war, violence, and hatred.

The chief minister said, “Pakistan is a peaceful nation that has always championed the values of dialogue, tolerance, and mutual respect within the international community. We must truly understand the spirit of dialogue and abandon the mindset that treats differences as grounds for hostility.” She further highlighted that a lasting resolution to the ongoing atrocities in Palestine and Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir can only be achieved through meaningful and sustained dialogue.

“The international community must decide whether we will continue to carry the lifeless bodies of innocent children, or finally choose the path of peace and reconciliation through dialogue,” she asserted.

CM Maryam Nawaz reaffirmed her government’s commitment to promoting peace, unity, and inter-civilizational understanding at all levels of society.