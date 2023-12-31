CM felicitates nation on start of Year 2024

LAHORE, Dec 31 (APP):Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, while congratulating the nation on the start of year 2024, said that “our resolve is much higher than the challenges”.

Hopefully, the year 2024 would bring a ray of hope for the Pakistani nation, he said and added “Every achievement is possible with determination, resolve and hard work”.

The CM underscored that it was utmost strive of the government to bring betterment in lives of people in the year 2024. “Pakistan has commenced its journey of progress and it is not going to halt now. The future of Pakistan is bright and prosperous.”

Mohsin Naqvi underlined that “we should say good bye to the year 2023 and welcome the new year 2024. We will have to take into account over achievements and failures. We reiterate our pledge to utilise all our abilities in order to make Pakistan a prosperous country.”