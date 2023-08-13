CM felicitates nation on 76th independence day

CM Murad Ali Shah
KARACHI, Aug 13 (APP): Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah congratulated the nation on 76th Independence Day.


He pledged to continue the vision of father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Mohammed Ali Jinnah.
The Chief Minister said that our ancestors struggled for the country.


He said, ‘We salute the sacrifices of our ancestors.’


Murad said that the leadership of PPP sacrificed for democracy.


He said that Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtrama Benazir Bhutto would always be remembered in the history of the country.

