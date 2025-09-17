Thursday, September 18, 2025
CM felicitates Arshad Nadeem on qualifying World Athletics Championship final

LAHORE, Sep 17 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has congratulated Pakistan’s star athlete Arshad Nadeem on qualifying for the final of the World Athletics Championship and conveyed her best wishes for his success.
In her message, the chief minister said Arshad Nadeem’s unwavering hard work, commitment, and resilience have once again elevated Pakistan’s stature on the global stage, adding that the entire nation is praying for his stellar performance in the final, with the hope that he will bring further laurels to the country.
CM Maryam Nawaz said that national icons like Arshad Nadeem are a source of immense pride and serve as a symbol of courage, determination, and inspiration for the younger generation.
