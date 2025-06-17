CM expresses satisfaction over presenting tax-free budget with record development outlay

LAHORE, Jun 17 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed her gratitude to Allah Almighty upon the successful presentation of a tax-free budget featuring the largest development program in the province’s history.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, the CM said, “Not a single new tax has been imposed, nor have any tax rates been increased. We are determined to bridge the development gap between urban and rural areas. The fruits of progress will now reach every corner of Punjab, including 1,800 villages that are being transformed into model villages.”

Highlighting major components of the 2025–26 budget, the CM said that alongside the Lahore Development Program, the Punjab Development Project is also being launched to ensure equitable progress across all regions, regardless of socio-economic status. “Development will no longer be the privilege of the wealthy, it will be shared equally among all,” she emphasized. “We have come with a spirit of public service, and I pray for success in this mission,” she added.

CM Maryam Nawaz said that the Punjab government is committed to the welfare of the people. “We will fulfill the promises made to our farmers. Over Rs. 129 billion have been allocated for the agriculture sector, with Rs. 15.5 billion earmarked for the Green Tractor Scheme, which will benefit millions of farmers across the province,” she said and announced the construction and expansion of more than 12,000 kilometers of roads, calling it a record-setting initiative. “Major health initiatives are also underway, including the completion of the Nawaz Sharif Cancer Hospital and the Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cardiology in Sargodha this year. The Nawaz Sharif Medical District will become the country’s first facility dedicated to the treatment and research of life-threatening diseases,” she added.

On the education front, the CM assured that students will receive merit-based scholarships and laptops. “No child will be forced to sit on the floor in any government school in Punjab. Rs. 40 billion have been allocated to eliminate missing facilities in schools.” She also outlined plans to improve connectivity in remote areas. Layyah and Bhakkar will be linked to the motorway network, and improved transport access will be provided to Muzaffargarh and Mianwali. “We will not allow the children of laborers to go to bed hungry. Rs. 40 billion have been allocated for ration cards to support vulnerable families,” she said.