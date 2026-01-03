CM expresses grief over martyrdom of Army captain, 2 others

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Jan 03 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed deep sorrow and grief over the martyrdom of a Pakistan Army captain and two soldiers who embraced martyrdom while clearing an avalanche at Burzil Pass.

In a condolence message, the chief minister extended her heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families and said that the nation would always remember the supreme sacrifices of its brave soldiers. She paid rich tribute to the martyrs, stating that the unparalleled sacrifices of the Pakistan Army for the safety and security of the country are a matter of pride for the entire nation.

The chief minister prayed for the eternal peace of the departed souls and for strength and patience for the families to bear this irreparable loss.