CM expresses grief over loss of lives in Karachi plaza fire

LAHORE, Jan 19 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed deep sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives in a fire that broke out at Gul Plaza in Karachi.

In a statement, the chief minister extended her heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the bereaved families and prayed for the safe recovery of those reported missing in the tragic incident.

CM Maryam Nawaz said that she stands shoulder to shoulder with the families of those who lost their lives in the blaze, adding that in this moment of grief, the people of Punjab fully share the pain and sorrow of the affected families.