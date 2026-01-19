Monday, January 19, 2026
HomeDomesticCM expresses grief over loss of lives in Karachi plaza fire
Domestic

CM expresses grief over loss of lives in Karachi plaza fire

6
- Advertisement -
LAHORE, Jan 19 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed deep sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives in a fire that broke out at Gul Plaza in Karachi.
In a statement, the chief minister extended her heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the bereaved families and prayed for the safe recovery of those reported missing in the tragic incident.
CM Maryam Nawaz said that she stands shoulder to shoulder with the families of those who lost their lives in the blaze, adding that in this moment of grief, the people of Punjab fully share the pain and sorrow of the affected families.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan