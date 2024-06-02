CM expresses grief over death of renowned Pashto artist Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah

PESHAWAR, Jun 02 (APP): Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Sunday has expressed grief and sorrow over the death of renowned Pashto language artist Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah.

The chief minister extended his heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the bereaved family, praying for the deceased’s forgiveness and for the family’s patience during this difficult time.

The chief minister stated that the services of the late Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah in the field of acting would be remembered for a long time.

I share the grief of the family and prays for the deceased’s soul to rest in peace, he expressed.